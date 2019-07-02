Cinema in the City returns to Guelph this summer

Break out the popcorn and blankets — Cinema in the City is returning to Guelph this summer with four dates on the calendar in July and August.

The outdoor movie series gets underway With Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Friday at York Road Park.

Zootopia will be shown in Market Square on July 19, followed by Monsters Inc. on Aug. 9.

The series will finish with Stand By Me at York Road Park on Aug. 23.

The start time for the movies is scheduled for 9 p.m., but the city said films will begin at dusk.

Food trucks will also be on hand, including Kirtida Kitchen, Sweet Temptations Cupcakery and Subshack.

The city has also asked those attending to bring their own cutlery and plates to reduce waste.