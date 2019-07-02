Multiple stabbings, assaults, keep Winnipeg police hopping over holiday weekend

While most Winnipeggers were enjoying fireworks and family fun over the Canada Day long weekend, Winnipeg police were busy tackling less wholesome activities.

Between Saturday and holiday Monday, police dealt with – among shootings, robberies and an attempted murder – four assaults, three of which were stabbings.

On Saturday around 6:40 a.m., police answered a call about an injured woman near Kate Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police said they found a woman whose injuries were consistent with a bladed weapon.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Two men were injured in an incident at an Edmonton Street restaurant/bar Sunday morning.

Police said a fight broke out at the business, and one man was injured – with minor lacerations – trying to break it up.

A second man was found in the 400 block of Portage Avenue suffering from upper-body stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

A 31-year-old woman is facing aggravated assault charges in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing in the 3100 block of Pembina Highway.

Police said a verbal confrontation escalated to the stabbing, and that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre and also faces charges of failing to comply with a recognizance.

A Winnipeg man is behind bars facing aggravated assault charges in connection with a Saturday beating on Euclid Avenue.

Police said the suspect was involved in a verbal argument with the victim, which escalated to punching, and saw the victim fall and hit his head. He was taken to hospital, but left before receiving treatment, and returned to the Euclid Avenue home.

The two become involved in a second argument, in which the victim was punched once again. This time, the fall knocked him unconscious. The suspect left the scene, and a passer-by spotted the victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 21-year-old Darius Francis Harvey Maytwayashing, was arrested on Canada Day and detained in custody.

