Man charged with impaired driving, speeding, covering licence plate in Haldimand County: OPP

A speeding driver, who allegedly used a dark tinted cover to hide his licence plate, is facing multiple charges after a roadway stop in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 6 near Hagersville was flagged for speeding around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police told Global News that an officer pursued and pulled over the driver, observing that the suspect vehicle had “a dark tinted plate cover” on its licence plate, obstructing its view.

After the driver allegedly failed a roadside screening test, he was placed under arrest, police said.

Santiago Rua Casteneda, 21, of Hamilton, is facing four charges including driving over the limit, speeding, obstructing a licence plate, and failing to surrender a driver’s licence.

Casteneda’s vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. He’s also suspended from driving for 90 days.

