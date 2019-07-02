Solar eclipse draws scientists from around the world to mountains of Chile

Some of the world’s brightest minds in astronomy have gathered at the Chilean Andes ahead of the coming solar eclipse on Tuesday.

Coquimbo’s La Silla observatory will host national and foreign scientists travelling to the area to observe the eclipses.

Observatories around the world have also supplied specialist equipment to their teams to capture and investigate the phenomena.

Scientists will be paying particular attention to a specific moment in the eclipse. When the moon blocks the sun’s disk a white light of the outer solar atmosphere is revealed. Call the corona, it is the source of the magnetic storms that the sun sends earthbound.

“We are going to carry out various experiments and measurements,” satellite engineer Miguel Perez said.

“We are going to try and see the composition, the structure of the crown and the crossover of the sun that can be seen during the eclipse. It is an important moment for us, to be able to measure the layers of the ionosphere, the upper layers of the atmosphere, how it changes with the shadow of the sun during the eclipse.”

Tuesday’s eclipse will allow scientists to study the Corona using state-of-the-art telescopes.

Parts of Chile are some of the best locations in the world to watch the heavens due to their clear skies.

The eclipse will start at 7 p.m. GMT or 3 p.m. ET.