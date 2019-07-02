Weather
July 2, 2019 9:42 am

Environment Canada warns of wet weather for Waterloo region

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

We could see thunderstorms in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Chris Bassett/Global News
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region warning that residents may see heavy rain accumulations on Tuesday.

The agency says showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive within Waterloo region at around lunchtime.

The wet weather is expected to see accumulations of around 20 to 40 mm with the potential for higher amounts in local areas.

After the initial round of rain, Environment Canada says we may be hit with another round of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

