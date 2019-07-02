Richmond and York streets to be closed for downtown London construction

As summertime construction continues in downtown London, drivers will want to be on the lookout for a new closure starting on Tuesday.

The second phase of a sewer separation project will leave the intersections of Richmond and York streets closed to all directions of traffic.

READ MORE: City of London names top 10 projects ahead of construction season

Traffic heading south on Richmond Street will be detoured at King Street, while traffic heading north on Richmond Street will be detoured at Horton Street.

Eastbound motorists and cyclists will continue to be detoured through Talbot Street via York Street.

The Via Rail station on York Street will be accessible from the east on Wellington Street and from the north on Clarence Street via King Street.

READ MORE: Business owners say London’s Dundas Place construction will be worth the wait

As for buses, the closure will force detours for London Transit’s 4, 6, 15/21 and 26 routes.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the intersection.

Construction in the area is set to wrap up for the season on Aug. 30.