Police, family searching for missing 44-year-old Markham man

York Regional Police are looking for any information that could help locate a Markham man who has been missing since last Thursday.

Nathaniel Campbell, 44, was last seen around Major Mackenzie Drive and Highway 48. Campbell’s family said he had spent the day cleaning up the family cottage in Minden, Ont.

READ MORE: Police release security videos of suspect wanted after alleged sex assault in Aurora

When his wife returned to their Markham home later that day, Campbell’s car was there, but the father of three was nowhere to be seen.

Family members told Global News that Campbell doesn’t have a history of mental illness and there were no life events which could explain his disappearance.

“This is totally out of his character, he’s never, ever done this before, never disappeared, never not been able to contact him” said his sister Sarah Campbell.

“So it’s really worrying and concerning.”

Police said they were able to locate some information, but are looking for more tips to help track down Campbell.

“At this point, we’ve had a few people come forward with some information” said Det.-Const. Paul Marisette. “Any information that comes in, obviously we take very seriously and we appreciate and we look into.”

Campbell’s sister-in-law Kim Hagopian said his wife has been waiting at home for good news, but Campbell’s three children have been staying with their grandparents.

READ MORE: York police hate crime unit probing alleged assault at Canada’s Wonderland

Hagopian said they’ve been fortunate enough to rely on the help of their community to try to locate the missing father.

“We’ve had search parties happen all day yesterday, all day the day before,” she said. “We’ve been searching the immediate neighbourhood, and searching parks and trails, we’ve also had posters put up.”

A prayer vigil was held by Campbell’s family at a nearby park Monday afternoon. Sarah said the family is hoping their positive energy will somehow get back to her brother.