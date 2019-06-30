Environment
June 30, 2019 3:33 pm

Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass.

Michael Dwyer/The Canadian Press/AP
Researchers say an entangled male Northern Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Laurie Murison, executive director of the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station in New Brunswick, says the entanglement was discovered Saturday.

The organization reported the entanglement on its Facebook page Sunday.

The post says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team will be on the lookout for the animal once the weather improves.

The animal, whose identification number is 4440, is the “grandson” of Wart, a whale the organization had adopted.

The Campobello Whale Rescue Team was co-founded by Joe Howlett, who died in 2017 while disentangling a right whale.

