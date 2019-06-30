Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence

Researchers say an entangled male Northern Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Laurie Murison, executive director of the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station in New Brunswick, says the entanglement was discovered Saturday.

The organization reported the entanglement on its Facebook page Sunday.

The post says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team will be on the lookout for the animal once the weather improves.

The animal, whose identification number is 4440, is the “grandson” of Wart, a whale the organization had adopted.

The Campobello Whale Rescue Team was co-founded by Joe Howlett, who died in 2017 while disentangling a right whale.