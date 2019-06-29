Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira undergoes ankle surgery

Rookie Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira has undergone successful ankle surgery following an injury in the club’s 28-21 win over the Edmonton Eskimos Thursday.

Oliveira suffered the injury while working on the kick return team in the second quarter, blocking for Charles Nelson, when he got twisted up near the sideline.

“It’s a kid who’s definitely close to my heart,” said Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris Thursday.

“You could tell he’s in a lot of pain there, so you wish him a speedy recovery and my heart goes out to him.”

“It’s tough for any player,” Bombers coach Mike O’Shea said. “Any player that goes down, their teammates hurt for him for a minute, then they realize what they need to do and they shake it off. Now, they’ll go back to the idea of dealing with the personal side of football.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira hoping to realize dream at NFL Draft

O’Shea wouldn’t offer specifics on how long he thought Oliveira would be out.

On Friday, Oliveira tweeted the surgery was a success.

Thank you everyone for their thoughts & well wishes over the past 24 hours. Ankle surgery was a success. While this is yet another obstacle, I know with my faith, family, friends & the support of the greatest fans in the CFL, I’ll come back stronger and hungrier #ForTheW 🔵💣 pic.twitter.com/MRtlOouBaP — #TeamOliveira (@bradyoliveira) June 28, 2019

“Thank you everyone for their thoughts and well wishes over the past 24 hours,” he tweeted. “While this is yet another obstacle, I know with my faith, family, friends and the support of the greatest fans in the CFL, I’ll come back stronger and hungrier.”

The Bombers selected Oliveira 14th overall during the 2019 CFL draft. He rushed for 2,822 yards and 22 touchdowns in 42 career games with the University of North Dakota.

WATCH: (June 13) Are the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the best in the west?