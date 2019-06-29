Human bones found in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough: Police

A human skeleton was discovered in the Sud-Ouest borough of Montreal on Friday evening, according to police.

Officers received a 911 call at 8:30 p.m. with a report that someone had spotted bones in a wooded area near some train tracks. The area was located near Bridge and des Irlandais streets in a place where homeless people often stay, according to police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

The scene was closed off for investigators but has since reopened. The remains are being examined by a pathologist.

Police have yet to determine the circumstances around the death, said Lévesque.

