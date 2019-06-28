Funnel cloud captured on video in South Okanagan

A rare funnel cloud was seen rotating over a hillside in the South Okanagan on Friday morning.

Dave Celli quickly turned his cell phone on to record the event.

Celli spotted the tall funnel cloud near St. Andrew By The Lake golf course, south of Okanagan Falls, at 10:30 a.m.

According to Environment Canada, the weak rotation of a cold-core funnel cloud is not usually a danger near the ground, especially in the hilly areas of the Okanagan.

A funnel cloud was seen in Lake Country in 2017.

WATCH BELOW: Funnel cloud forms in Lake Country

