Penticton philanthropist posthumously awarded Order of B.C.

A well-known Penticton man who died last month was posthumously awarded the Order of British Columbia on Friday.

Philanthropist and businessman David E. Kampe, who passed on May 8, was one of 15 people who were bestowed with the province’s highest honour.

The ceremony took place in Victoria at 11 a.m.

Kampe started Peters Bros. Construction and Paving in 1981. Today, the business employs upwards of 200 people throughout B.C.

His contributions to the community included donating to the Penticton General Hospital and patient care centre that bears his name; a bursary and scholarship fund for post-secondary students; sponsoring cultural events, such as the annual Penticton Peach Festival; and ensuring that any child or youth who wants to attend a Penticton Vees game can do so free of charge.

According to the provincial government, “his unmatched generosity often was anonymous or masked so that his personal identity was not obvious.”

In a press release, the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Janet Austin, said “as chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, it is my great honour to congratulate the exceptional individuals being invested into the order.

“The work and generosity of these inspiring British Columbians will leave lasting legacies for the benefit of their communities and our province. It is a privilege to be able to extend thanks in person to all new members attending the investiture ceremony at Government House.”

The other recipients are:

David H. Brewer of North Vancouver

John A. Brink, LLD (Hon.), of Prince George

Patricia Carney, PC, CM, LLD (Hon.), of Saturna Island

Ronald L. Cliff, CM, of Vancouver

Murray and Lynda Farmer of North Saanich

Scott McIntyre, CM, LLD (Hon.), of North Vancouver

Judy A. McLean, PhD, of Vancouver

Bruce McManus, CM, PhD, MD, of Vancouver

William (Bill) Millerd of Vancouver and Denman Island (2018 appointment)

Kimit Rai, MD, of Coquitlam

Susan Tatoosh of Vancouver

Tamara Vrooman of Vancouver

Carl J. Walters, PhD, of Vancouver

The provincial government says since its inception in 1989, 447 British Columbians have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

The province also noted that citizens may be nominated for its newest honour, the Medal of Good Citizenship.

The medal recognizes citizens for exceptional long-term service and contributions to their communities. For more on the Medal of Good Citizenship, click here.