No injuries reported after blaze breaks out in vacant southwest Calgary home

Calgary fire crews battled a fire at a vacant home in the city’s southwest on Friday morning.

A fire erupted at 10:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of 16 B Street S.W., according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

Fifteen fire trucks were called to the scene to tackle the fire and firefighters were able to get it under control within an hour of receiving the call, CFD said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Calgary police also responded to the fire to help fire crews and are assisting in the investigation into the cause of the blaze.