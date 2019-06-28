Okanagan dream home worth $7.9M to go on auction block

An Okanagan dream home that’s currently listed for $7.9 million is going on the block.

The auction block, that is.

Instead of playing the real estate waiting game, the current home owners have selected the unorthodox way of live-auction bidding to sell their home.

READ MORE: Real estate prices are dropping, but will Metro Vancouver ever really be affordable?

The house, which boasts luxurious lakefront living, is seemingly so opulent it’s been named Solaris.

Billed as “the merging of luxurious interior design with thoughtful utility,” Solaris sits on a stunning 1.1-acre parcel of lakefront property at 15510 Whiskey Cove Road in Lake Country.

WATCH BELOW: Alec Lambert on Lake Country auction house

The home is 9,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The home’s numerous floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the surrounding lake and mountain views.

Built with entertaining in mind, the main floor features open concept living. There’s also a six-car garage as well as a dock with two boat lifts and two jet ski lifts.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 4, 2019): Money 123: steps to maximize your home sale during a market downturn

On selling the home, previous owner, Trista Zinger said: “We built Solaris as a retreat for entertaining our friends and raising our children. It’s the perfect place to create lasting memories.”

Alec Lambert has been hired to oversee the live auction.

‘When we bring together a number of bidders it is an opportunity for bidders to set the auction price on bidding day” said Lambert.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 15, 2018): The trend of declining home sales continues in many parts of the Okanagan

On Thursday night, Lambert & Co., a premier auction house out of Vancouver, flew in five potential bidders to view the home at open-house soriee.

“We’re not sure what it will sell for ultimately,” said Lambert.

But, ultimately, come auction day, it will be sold.