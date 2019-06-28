Teen killed in West End home invasion to receive honourary college diploma

The parents of a teen slain in a violent home invasion are receiving an honourary diploma from Booth University College Friday.

Jaime Adao, 17, was killed while defending his grandmother during what police called a likely meth-fueled, random home invasion on March 2.

Adao’s parents received another honourary diploma – this one from from Technical Vocational (Tec Voc) High School – on Thursday, the date Jaime would have graduated.

Terry Willerton, one of Adao’s teachers at Tec Voc, told Global News the college diploma is a nice symbol of recognition for what Adao could have achieved.

“I was very pleased about that offer. Jaime was a great young man. He had his whole life ahead of him. He wanted to go into the family business, he wanted to take over and look after his parents… and this is something he will not be able to do now,” said Willerton.

“He was one of those students who would just come into the classroom, and the first thing he would say was ‘good morning, what do you want me to do?’ He was always willing to do whatever needed to be done. He was always very congenial, nice, polite. He never raised his voice. He was just a good all-around guy. “

Adao, affectionately known as “Jimboy”, was planning on studying business administration at Booth after he graduated high school.

His parents, Imelda and Jaime Sr., will be receiving the honourary diploma from MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Booth president Dr. Marjory Kerr.

Imelda Adao told Global News her son was planning on taking over the family business, Jimel’s Bakery, after graduation, and that she’s grateful for the college’s efforts to keep Jaime’s legacy alive.

“It’s an honour to us, because it seems like my son fulfilled his dream,” she said.

“He was planning on taking business administration because we promised we would transfer the business to him when he turned 18. He said because I want to continue the legacy of our family – ‘if you grow old, who’s going to look after the business?’ But unfortunately it will not happen anymore.”

Imelda said the outpouring of love and support from the local community has helped the family cope with their tragic loss.

“They’re giving us prayers, love, support to our business as well… and I cannot thank them all,” she said.

“I cannot thank them one by one, but we’re very grateful and thanfkul to all of those people. It’s not only in the community of Filipinos, but the whole community of Winnipeg.”

