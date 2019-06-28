Justin Trudeau sits with Chinese president Xi Jinping at G20 luncheon

The Canadian and Chinese leaders, embattled in a diplomatic dispute, sat side by side on the first day of the G20 summit but appeared to pay each other no mind.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seated together during the Leaders Working Lunch in Osaka, Japan on Friday thanks to alphabetical seating.

The two did not shake hands or look at each other, according to a Global News reporter at the luncheon, and did not engage throughout the meeting.

The Office of the Prime Minister later told Global News that Xi and Trudeau had “multiple” interactions throughout the day, just at different times. The government described those interactions as constructive but did not say what the discussions pertained to.

Trudeau reportedly did not speak with Xi during the luncheon because the Chinese leader did not have a translator with him at the time.

Tensions between Canada and China rose dramatically last year after the arrest of tech giant Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou. She remains on house arrest in Vancouver, awaiting extradition to the U.S. for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. China has called on Canada for her release, but Canadian officials have not budged.

The PMO says that Trudeau and Xi spoke briefly later and described it as a constructive interaction. They would not disclose whether that interaction was before or after the video of the leaders sitting next to each other but not engaging #cdnpoli #G20 — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) June 28, 2019

A government source said Trudeau did not engage Xi because he did not have a translator with him at the time. #cdnpoli #G20 — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) June 28, 2019

Here are Trudeau and Xi just a few minutes ago in a pull aside at the evening #G20 event #cdnpoli #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/jqnjQGw5jc — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) June 28, 2019