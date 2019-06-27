83 named to Order of Canada, including two Okanagan residents

Two Okanagan residents are among 83 people who have been appointed to the Order of Canada, the Governor General of Canada announced on Thursday.

Kelowna residents Brad Bennett, a businessman, and Howard Soon, a master winemaker, were named as Members of the Order of Canada.

The list from Governor General Julie Payette included musician Buffy Sainte-Marie and actor Donald Sutherland being named as Companions of the Order of Canada. The list can be seen here.

Overall, the list included five Companions of the Order of Canada, one Honorary Officer of the Order of Canada, 21 Officers of the Order of Canada and 57 Members of the Order of Canada.

A ceremony will be held at a later day.

Bennett was named as a member “for his community involvement in and philanthropic commitment to improving the Okanagan Valley’s educational and medical landscapes.”

Soon was named as a member “for his leading role in shaping, expanding and elevating British Columbia’s wine industry.”

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 and honours people for their service, innovation and compassion in their communities. Appointments are said to be made on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

So far, the federal government says close to 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been named to the Order of Canada.