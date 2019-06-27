Beaches, outdoor pools to open on Canada Day across HRM

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has announced that municipal beaches and outdoor pools at the Halifax Common and Shore Drive in Bedford, will officially open to the public on Canada Day.

The Cole Harbour outdoor pool on Colby Drive is also expected to open in the coming weeks for the summer season.

READ MORE: These are all the germs lurking in your public pool, waterpark

According to an HRM press release, there are a variety of beaches, lakes and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, many of which are supervised by trained lifeguards.

“All municipal lifeguards hold National Lifeguard Service certification and are equipped with a variety of emergency supplies to help with water rescues,” the release reads.

Beginning on Saturday, all splash pads, with the exception of the Common splash pad, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

WATCH: University of Alberta researchers look into how much pee is in pools

The Halifax Common pool and splash pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.

Daily supervision throughout the summer months will also take place at most municipal beaches. But residents are advised there is no weekend supervision at Malay Falls or Kinap Beach.