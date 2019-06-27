Toronto police to provide update on ongoing gun and gang operation

Toronto police say they’re expecting to provide information later today on an ongoing gun and gang operation in the city and the surrounding area.

Chief Mark Saunders is expected to speak at a news conference scheduled for noon.

Police did not offer many details ahead of the news conference, but say officers began executing search warrants and making arrests earlier this morning.

The force says the warrants were scattered throughout the Greater Toronto Area and extended as far as Hamilton.

There was no word on how many people had been arrested or any charges they may face.