Shaw reports third-quarter profit of $229 million

Shaw Communications Inc. earned $229 million in its latest quarter, as revenue increased nearly three per cent from last year and the company recorded a smaller loss on its investment in Corus Entertainment.

Revenue for the three months ending May 31 grew to $1.32 billion this year from $1.29 billion last year, with the strongest growth coming from its Freedom Mobile wireless business.

READ MORE: Shaw Communications reports second-quarter profit of $155M

Most of Shaw’s revenue comes from cable and internet services, while its wireless service operates in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Its net income for what was the company’s third quarter amounted to 44 cents per share, which compared with a year-earlier loss of $99 million or 20 cents per share.

READ MORE: Rogers, Bell, Telus launch beefed up wireless data plans – but there’s a catch

Last year’s third-quarter loss included a writedown related to Shaw’s investment in Corus, which acquired Global Television and other media assets from Shaw several years ago in return for cash and shares.

READ MORE: Corus Entertainment executive Troy Reeb to receive honorary degree from Lethbridge College

Shaw sold its stake in Corus for net proceeds of $526 million at the end of May in a move that resulted in a loss of $109 million in the quarter.