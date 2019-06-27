America’s biggest threats? Democrats say nukes, climate — and Donald Trump

If you asked most candidates in the Democratic presidential nomination debate on Wednesday night what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, they would have listed issues like climate change and nuclear weapons.

But if you asked Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, he would have told you, “Donald Trump.”

WATCH: Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro get into heated debate over immigration

The Democratic candidates were each asked to name a threat in just a few words.

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was first up; he said the biggest geopolitical challenge is China and the biggest threat is nuclear weapons.

Inslee, however, drew the strongest response from the audience with his answer.

READ MORE: Democratic presidential hopefuls clash over economy, health insurance during first debate

“The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump,” he said, to raucous cheers.

Next was Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. She said, “the greatest threat that we face is the fact that we are at a greater risk of nuclear war today than ever before in history.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “Two threats: economic threat China, but our major threat right now is what’s going on in the Middle East with Iran,” she said, before she was cut off.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: “Our existential threat is climate change, we have to confront it before it’s too late,” he said to cheers.

WATCH: ‘It should also piss us all off’: Julian Castro comments on photo of dead migrant father and child

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Climate change.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: “Nuclear proliferation and climate change.”

Former secretary of housing and urban development Julian Castro: “China and climate change.”

READ MORE: Trump tweets ‘BORING’ as Democrats address detained and dying migrants at the border

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan: “China without question, they’re wiping us around the world economically.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Russia because they’ve been trying to undermine our democracy and they’ve been doing a pretty damn good job of it and we need to stop them.”