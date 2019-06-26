Dog attack sends Quebec woman to hospital in critical condition

A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured by two dogs in Saint-Césaire in Quebec’s Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec arrived at the scene on Route 112 on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. following a call from a passerby in the area.

When the police arrived, the dogs were on the loose without a leash and the owner wasn’t there. The owner was questioned by the investigators later in the day.

READ MORE: Montreal SPCA investigating after dead dog found tied to tree in Angrignon Park

The two dogs were seized by the SPA des Cantons, and are “under surveillance and in isolation,” said the SQ’s Marie-Pier Lorrain.

The woman is in the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

She is not a resident of the area and it appears she was on site for a garage sale on a residential lot, according to Lorrain.

READ MORE: Montreal SPCA launches campaign to help protect farm animals

The SQ’s major crimes unit is investigating.

The breeds of the dogs have not been identified.

WATCH: (June 21, 2019) Richmond neighbourhood on edge after dog attack