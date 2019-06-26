Pro-Trump Reddit channel ‘quarantined’ over threats of violence

A popular pro-Donald Trump Reddit community is facing sanctions for violating the website’s policy on violence.

As of Wednesday, visitors to r/The_Donald see a warning page that explains the subreddit has been “quarantined” over “significant issues with reporting and addressing violations” of the site’s content policy.

“Most recently the violations have included threats of violence against police and public officials,” the message states.

According to a message shared by r/The_Donald moderator shadowman3001 that he said came from Reddit, the recent posts encouraged violence against officials in Oregon.

Oregon made headlines recently after Gov. Kate Brown called in police to try to locate Republicans who walked off the job in protest over a cap-and-trade bill.

One lawmaker said state troopers dispatched to find them should “come heavily armed” if they want to bring him back to the Capitol.

The stalemate has drawn international attention, in part because right-wing militias have rallied around the GOP cause.

Reddit said it would consider restoring the status of the forum if steps are taken to remove content that breaks the rules, including “unambiguously” communicating that violent content is not tolerated. If not, the community could face a ban from the platform.

The moderator suggested that the measures taken by Reddit were political in nature.

“It would seem they’ve set up an impossible standard as a reason to kill us before the 2020 election.”

