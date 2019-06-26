What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for the 2019 Canada Day weekend

There is lots to do this Canada Day weekend in Barrie.

Barrie’s air show over Kempenfelt Bay will kick off the weekend on Friday evening with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the CF-18 Demo Team. The teams will perform again on Saturday afternoon.

On July 1, the City of Barrie is hosting its annual Canada Day party in conjunction with Downtown Barrie’s Promenade Days, which will feature vendors, street patios, family activities and entertainment along Dunlop Street from June 28 to July 1.

On Canada Day, the Promenade Days stage at Meridian Place will be headlined by Canadian country music star Aaron Goodvin and supported by up-and-comer Kalsey Kulyk.

There will also be face-painting, Canadian wildlife displays, inflatables, vendors and games from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as a Canada Day cake-cutting at 6 p.m.

On Monday night, the City of Barrie will present a fireworks show over Kempenfelt Bay at 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be shown on Tuesday instead.

Some businesses and services will be closed on Monday, July 1 in and around Barrie. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tanger Outlets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Simcoe County Museum

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Movie theatres

Some restaurants and bars

What’s closed:

Georgian Mall

Bayfield Mall

All recreation centres in Barrie

Barrie City Hall

LCBO stores

The Beer Store locations

MacLaren Art Centre

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution.

Zehrs (garden centres will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later throughout the week.

Transit:

Barrie Transit will offer a free shuttle for the air show from the Allandale Recreation Centre and the East Bayfield Community Centre.

Barrie Transit will run regular Sunday service on Monday.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

