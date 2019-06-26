Sports
June 26, 2019 1:57 am
Updated: June 26, 2019 2:54 am

NHL players gather in Kelowna for fundraiser

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

The Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament fundraiser for Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House takes place June 28 & 29 at Elk’s Stadium.

The NHL all-star tournament was organized by Kelowna’s Josh Gorges, a retired professional hockey player.

The money raised at the event will help operate the KGH Foundation’s JoeAnna’s House, a home-away-from-home for families seeking treatment at Kelowna General Hospital, which is expected to be complete before Christmas.

Retired and current NHL players involved in the tournament include Shea Weber, Brendand Gallagher, Carey Price, Karl Alzner, Joe Morrow, Brayden Schenn, Luke Schenn, Jodin Tootoo and Blake Comeau.

The event kicks off with an autograph event at 5 p.m. on Friday.

WATCH BELOW: Construction of JoeAnna’s House underway [Oct 2018]

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Baseball For Charity
Blake Comeau
Carey Price
Elks Stadium
Fundraiser For Joeanna's House
Homebase Tournament
JoeAnna's House
Josh Gorges
Kelowna
KGH Foundation
NHL
NHL Players
Shea Webber

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.