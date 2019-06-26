NHL players gather in Kelowna for fundraiser

The Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament fundraiser for Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House takes place June 28 & 29 at Elk’s Stadium.

The NHL all-star tournament was organized by Kelowna’s Josh Gorges, a retired professional hockey player.

The money raised at the event will help operate the KGH Foundation’s JoeAnna’s House, a home-away-from-home for families seeking treatment at Kelowna General Hospital, which is expected to be complete before Christmas.

Retired and current NHL players involved in the tournament include Shea Weber, Brendand Gallagher, Carey Price, Karl Alzner, Joe Morrow, Brayden Schenn, Luke Schenn, Jodin Tootoo and Blake Comeau.

The event kicks off with an autograph event at 5 p.m. on Friday.

WATCH BELOW: Construction of JoeAnna’s House underway [Oct 2018]