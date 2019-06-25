World
June 25, 2019 11:11 pm
Updated: June 25, 2019 11:13 pm

Deadly shooting at Ford dealership in Bay Area kills 2: police

By Staff The Associated Press

Emergency officials and police responded to a reported shooting at a car dealership on Tuesday in northern California. just given some of the information still up in the air.

Police say a shooting at a Ford dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area has killed two people in what may be a workplace confrontation.

KPIX-TV reports police say employees at the dealership on Condit Road in Morgan Hill were shot Tuesday evening.

Police say the gunman is down and there is no active shooter. It’s unclear whether the shooter is one of those killed.

Other details haven’t been released.

Morgan Hill is southeast of San Jose.

Calls to police and fire agencies weren’t immediately returned.

NBC Bay Area reported that police arrived just after 6 p.m. PT and found one person down.

Upon a search of the building, they found two more people down.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

