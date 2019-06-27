Best spots to celebrate Canada Day 2019 in Edmonton

Monday, July 1 is Canada Day, and there are a number of fun events planned in the Edmonton area to help people of all ages celebrate the holiday.

Here’s a list of some of the activities happening during the day and night (including fireworks!) for Edmontonians to check out:

Canada Day at Edmonton Valley Zoo

Monday will be Canada’s 152nd birthday and the zoo’s 60th. The Valley Zoo will host a scavenger hunt as well as live music and, of course, animal exhibits.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 13315 Buena Vista Rd.

Cost: Regular admission (free for children under 2, $10 for children ages 2-12, $12.50 for youths ages 13-17, $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors)

Canada Day at Muttart Conservatory

Enjoy the pyramids one last time before they close for 18 months for planned rehabilitation. Canada Day activities will include patriotic planting activities, crafts, bannock cooking and special furry guests from Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS).

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 9626 96A St.

Cost: Regular admission ($6.50 for children, $10.50 for youth, $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors)

Outdoor pools and spray parks

City of Edmonton outdoor pools are offering free admission for the entire 2019 season so you could always spend Canada Day splashing or sunning at an outdoor pool.

Canada Day at the Alberta legislature

Canada Day at the Alberta legislature is the province’s biggest Canada Day party. Visitors will enjoy free family-friendly entertainment and activities, including a pancake breakfast, ceremonial events and live performances. The Canada Day event will highlight and honour Alberta’s diversity with many fun festivities throughout the historic legislature grounds.

Time: Noon to 9 p.m.

Location: Alberta legislature building, Edmonton Federal Building and grounds

Admission: Free

Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration

In its 29th year, the Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration will highlight history and the diversity of the community with a free and inclusive event featuring multicultural performances, dance, music, fun and fireworks.

Fireworks display at 11 p.m. For road closure details, visit the city’s current traffic disruptions map.

Time: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 66 Street and 23 Avenue

Admission: Free

The Works Art & Design Festival

Check out the free family exhibits and programming at the Works Art & Design Festival, which includes a Canada Day craft area.

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Temporary location: Capital Plaza at the legislature grounds (9820 107 St.)

Cost: By donation

Canada Day fireworks finale

Time: 11 p.m.

Watch the spectacular Canada Day fireworks finale in the river valley.

Good viewing locations:

Alberta legislature grounds (Capital Plaza by the Federal Building)

Victoria Park (River Valley Road)

Government House Park (Groat Road and River Valley Road)

Ezio Faraone Park (97 Avenue and 109 Street)

Dantzer’s Hill (bottom of Queen Elizabeth Hill)

Note: No viewing is available from Kinsmen Park. Kinsmen playground and picnic areas are closed starting at 6 a.m. on Canada Day.

Viewing areas accessible on foot only (closed to vehicles):

River Valley Road, Walterdale Hill Road and Queen Elizabeth Park Road

Dantzer’s Hill

109 Street (between Saskatchewan Drive and the High Level Bridge)

Areas NOT accessible by foot or vehicles:

Pedestrian access will be unavailable in Kinsmen Park (including trail access), Walterdale Hill and the High Level and Menzies bridges after road closures are in effect.

Parking will be unavailable at Queen Elizabeth Park starting the evening of June 30 until the morning of July 2.

