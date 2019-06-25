Vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

A vehicle incident along the Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm has closed the highway in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Highway 1, in both directions. Due to a Vehicle incident at Pierres Point Rd (Salmon Arm). Road closed. Estimated time of opening not available. Detours available via Highway 97 and Highway 97B. For any update please follow Drive BC @DriveBC @TranBC_OKS @TranBC pic.twitter.com/zecraRaCwY — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 25, 2019

The incident along the highway is at 50th Avenue Northwest and Pierres Point Road. An estimated time of the highway being reopened is not available.

An assessment is in progress. The next update will be at 2:30 p.m.

DriveBC says detours are available via Highway 97 and Highway 97B.