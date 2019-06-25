Winnipeg School Division report shows big improvement in literacy, numeracy for Grade 3 students

Grade 3 students in the Winnipeg School Division are scoring far better in literacy and numeracy than they were eight years earlier.

A new report says 51 per cent more students in the division are meeting expectations in reading, compared to an 11 per cent increase across the province.

Numeracy is also up by more than 132 per cent, according to the comparison between results in 2009 and 2017.

The report, known as the Framework for Continuous Improvement, is a planning and reporting process that tracks student achievements and educational outcomes.

Division chair Chris Broughton told Global News Radio 680 CJOB that the report will have far-reaching effects.

“At the end of the day, this is a report we’re going to make on an annual basis to show the community what we’re doing,” he said.

“Each and every day, our educators and our staff in the WSD are going to be using this data to find ways to improve upon what they’re doing in the classroom.”

He said the report should act as a report card on the positive work the division has been doing over the past few years.

“We’re seeing students coming to school, we’re seeing our attendance rates improving every year, we’re seeing our graduation rates improving every year.

“That’s reflective of the work that our staff are doing in the Winnipeg School Division.”

