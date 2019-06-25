Public inquest date set for inmate found dead at Regina jail

A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Waylon Starr, who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Regina Correctional Centre on Aug. 24, 2017.

The inquest will be held at the Regina Court of Queen’s Bench from July 22-26, with the first day scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.

Medical staff performed CPR on Starr, before pronouncing him dead, according to officials.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999, states the chief coroner can hold an inquest into the matter unless the coroner feels the death is due to natural causes.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected deaths. Inquests are done to establish who died, when and where they died and how they died.

Recommendations by the coroner’s jury could eventually be made to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough will preside over the inquest.