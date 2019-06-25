Official opening for award-winning North Okanagan water treatment plant

A North Okanagan water treatment plant in Lavington is a provincial award winner, according to the regional district.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says its Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant, which features ultraviolet disinfection, was awarded the 2019 Association of Consulting Engineering Companies of B.C. Award of Merit in the Municipal and Civil Category.

The RDNO says the award was presented to the engineering consultant, WSP Canada Group Ltd., which completed the design, tendering, and construction administration services for the project.

READ MORE: Land purchase brings West Kelowna closer to new water treatment plant

The disinfection facility was built adjacent to the water treatment plant.

Originally, the RDNO was eyeing a filtration system for the water treatment plant at a cost of $30 million. However, a failed referendum in 2014 to borrow money for the filtration system resulted UV disinfection being ultimately recommended.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Feb. 21, 2019): Osoyoos facing huge expense to upgrade water treatment facilities

The regional district said through the Canada-British Columbia Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, $5.81 million was awarded in provincial and federal funding to the UV disinfection facility.

The total project cost was approximately $7 million, with the remaining portion, less than 17 per cent of the project cost, being covered by the Greater Vernon Water Utility.

The Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant and UV disinfection facility, located at 1014 Whitevale Road in Lavington, is holding its official opening today, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The gates opened at 9 a.m., with ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Tours of the facility will run until 2 p.m.

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 24, 2019): Lake Country aims to improve water quality with new infrastructure

To take a tour, the RDNO noted the following:

• The minimum age for the tours is 7 years old

• Participants aged 7 to 14 must be accompanied by an adult

• Wheel chair access is limited

• Clothing requirements : closed toe shoes only, no skirts/dresses, high heels or loose clothing.

“The completion of the UV Disinfection Facility marks a significant milestone for our community”, said Kevin Acton, chair of the RDNO board of directors.

“We hope our residents can make it out to celebrate in the opening of this cutting edge UV Disinfection Facility and see firsthand how their water makes the journey from raw water to treated, safe drinking water.”