Crime
June 25, 2019 11:31 am

Dead man found in Barrie: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A dead man was found in Barrie on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

Twitter/Barrie Police
A A

A dead man was found in Barrie on Monday in a heavily wooded area next to the ramp to Highway 400 south, from the south side of Bayfield Street, police say.

The 40-year-old victim was identified and next of kin have been notified, officers added.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in motorcycle-car collision in Wasaga Beach, Ont.: OPP

The deceased was removed from the scene late Monday afternoon, police say, and transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto, where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Suspicious man, 26, charged in Innisfil: police

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Crime
Barrie news
Barrie Police
Barrie Police Service
City Of Barrie
Dead man Barrie
Death investigation Barrie

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.