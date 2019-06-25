Dead man found in Barrie: police
A dead man was found in Barrie on Monday in a heavily wooded area next to the ramp to Highway 400 south, from the south side of Bayfield Street, police say.
The 40-year-old victim was identified and next of kin have been notified, officers added.
The deceased was removed from the scene late Monday afternoon, police say, and transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto, where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
