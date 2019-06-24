UPDATED/BREAKING: Plane crashes into Okanagan Lake

Two men, who were in the plane at the time of the crash, were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Emergency crews in West Kelowna responded to a plane crash in the Okanagan Lake near the Sunnyside area of West Kelowna just after 5 p.m. on Monday.
The plane is believed to be an ultralight aircraft.
Peachland and Kelowna marine response units have been deployed to the area.
–More to come
