June 24, 2019 8:16 pm
Updated: June 24, 2019 8:39 pm

UPDATED/BREAKING: Plane crashes into Okanagan Lake

By Danny Seymour Global News

Emergency crews are on scene.

Two men, who were in the plane at the time of the crash, were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Emergency crews in West Kelowna responded to a plane crash in the Okanagan Lake near the Sunnyside area of West Kelowna just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The plane is believed to be an ultralight aircraft.

Peachland and Kelowna marine response units have been deployed to the area.

Emergency crews are responding to the crash that took place just before 5 p.m.

Emergency crews responding to the plane crash in Okanagan Lake.

More to come

