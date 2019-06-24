Trump’s deportation threats not ‘civilized human behaviour’: Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says U.S. President Donald Trump‘s threat to begin deporting migrants if Congress doesn’t quickly pass immigration legislation is “outside the circle of civilized human behaviour.”

Trump gave lawmakers two weeks to act in a weekend tweet. He had earlier said there would be a nationwide immigration sweep beginning this past weekend aimed at removing people in the U.S. illegally, including families.

Pelosi made her remark Monday at an immigration event in Queens, New York.

The California Democrat also said when she called Trump Friday and asked him to call off the raids, she told him, “You are scaring the children of America.”

Trump tweeted that he wants Congress to resolve “Asylum and Loophole problems” along the border with Mexico.

I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019

It is not clear what he means.