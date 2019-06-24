Rain has positive impact on 2019 Canada’s Farm Progress Show

The amount of rain last week in Regina had a positive impact on Canada’s Farm Progress Show, according to organizers.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited president and CEO Tim Reid said the rain not only helped crops, but drew farmers in who weren’t able work in the field.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that it rained during the show,” Reid said.

“Our hard-working farmers finally got the moisture they were looking for. The energy and optimism throughout the show around Saskatchewan agriculture was contagious and we couldn’t have been happier to celebrate the great news with everyone.”

READ MORE: ‘Miracle crop’ re-surging in popularity across Saskatchewan farms

Shirley Janeczko, the event’s show manager, said there was a strong performance in domestic and international sales.

“I’m incredibly proud of what this show does for our city and province,” Janeczko said.

“When you think of the thousands of visitors that come to Regina over the course of the three days and add in sales generated during and in the months following the show, the impact to our economy is outstanding.”

WATCH: Technology and its future in farming

Over the three day show, the International Business Centre saw an estimated $357-million in sales through more than 900 international visitors and buyers from 54 countries.

“Canada’s Farm Progress Show is known as one of the world’s top shows for bringing together international buyers with our local companies,” Janeczko said .

“We bring the world together to do business right here in Regina at Evraz Place.”

Organizers say next year’s show will have an even stronger focus on innovation and collaboration through an Innovation Launch Pad and Alpha Bull Rodeo for exhibitors and clients.

READ MORE: Canadian farmers say government regulation of hemp crops costing millions of dollars

“The ag industry in Canada and especially in the west is incredibly strong. You’ll see evidence of that in the number of ag shows that are in the market,” Reid said.

“What’s unique about our show is we are the first show of the season where farmers and producers can come and see the latest in dryland farming equipment and technology for the first time.”

Dates for next year’s show will shift from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to help accommodate those travelling.