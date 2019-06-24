Canada
June 24, 2019 8:22 am

Waterfront Toronto to release Sidewalk Labs’ draft plan Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press

An artist's rendering of the exterior of a building is shown in this handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Snohetta, Sidewalk Labs
Waterfront Toronto will publicly release Sidewalk Labs’ draft plan for its smart city development today.

The draft comes as Sidewalk Labs has been facing mounting criticism over its data and privacy framework for the smart city planned for Toronto’s waterfront.

READ MORE: Sidewalk Labs vote pushed back several months: Waterfront Toronto

Earlier this month, a group looking to stop the project sent a letter to the Waterfront Toronto board asking it to not even assess the development plan, but Sidewalk Labs has said it hopes to set a new standard in responsible data use.

More to come…

WATCH: Designers give sneak peek into what Sidewalk Labs will look like (March 1, 2019)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

