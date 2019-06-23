HempFest Expo has Saskatoon residents curious for cannabis

The second annual HempFest Cannabis Expo was held at Prairieland Park over the weekend and weed enthusiasts came out for the opportunity to expand their knowledge on the product.

It’s a chance for residents to experience roughly 45 vendors and ask questions about cannabis, following the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada last October.

“It’s a nice disarming event where you can come and talk to people and ask questions you might have,” said HempFest Canada organizer Sacha Hockenhull.

“They are professionals that know what they are doing and have experience in the industry.”

For anyone interested in growing the plant: It has to pass Health Canada requirements before it can be sold, such as potency and contaminants.

That’s where Keystone Labs, one of the vendors, comes in with their new product ‘Key-Box’.

“We got a lot of calls from personal growers who wanted access to testing particularly focusing on potency,” said Keystone Labs VP Rod Szarka.

Guests also had the chance to listen to a more in-depth review of the legal aspect of cannabis as well.

“I will let event attendees know about the rights and about changes to the law and then I just answer general legal questions for them afterward,” explained Criminal Defence Lawyer Sarah Leamon.

The event, compared to last year, has gained more traction and interest from citizens across the country.

“I think with legalization, [people] are more interested now that it’s legal to come out and see what this is all about and learn more about the plant,” added Szarka.

Hockenhull thinks the Expo is the perfect place to debunk some common myths about smoking weed whether it be for recreation or medical use.

“I’m hoping that what guests that come here leave with, is the knowledge they want and an idea that the cannabis industry is professional, it’s serious and it’s fun,” Hockenhull said.