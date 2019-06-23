Premier Doug Ford touts accomplishments, slams predecessors at Ford Fest

MARKHAM, Ont. – Ontario Premier Doug Ford touted his government’s accomplishments and slammed his Liberal predecessors in a campaign-style speech at an event north of Toronto on Saturday.

Ford Fest, an annual barbecue that used to be held in the backyard of the premier’s family home, was co-hosted by the Progressive Conservative party this year.

It was still free and open to the public, but unlike previous years, this year’s gathering required attendees to register for tickets and came with the caveat that anyone could be denied a ticket.

This year’s event, held at the Markham Fairgrounds, comes as the Tories slump in the polls and Ford’s personal popularity has taken a hit following a budget that contained many unpopular cuts.

When Ford took the stage a couple hours into the evening, he told the crowd that his government had accomplished more in its first year in office than any government in Ontario history.

He also rolled out one of his late brother’s favourite lines, saying that his opponents were trying to “keep the gravy train going,” just as they did under the previous Liberal government.