Politics
June 23, 2019 9:53 am
Updated: June 23, 2019 10:06 am

Premier Doug Ford touts accomplishments, slams predecessors at Ford Fest

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford greets the crowd as he takes the stage at Ford Fest in Vaughan , Ontario, on Saturday September 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Chris Young / The Canadian Press
A A

MARKHAM, Ont. – Ontario Premier Doug Ford touted his government’s accomplishments and slammed his Liberal predecessors in a campaign-style speech at an event north of Toronto on Saturday.

Ford Fest, an annual barbecue that used to be held in the backyard of the premier’s family home, was co-hosted by the Progressive Conservative party this year.

Story continues below

It was still free and open to the public, but unlike previous years, this year’s gathering required attendees to register for tickets and came with the caveat that anyone could be denied a ticket.

READ MORE: Ford Fest takes place Saturday in Markham, event this year is ticketed

This year’s event, held at the Markham Fairgrounds, comes as the Tories slump in the polls and Ford’s personal popularity has taken a hit following a budget that contained many unpopular cuts.

When Ford took the stage a couple hours into the evening, he told the crowd that his government had accomplished more in its first year in office than any government in Ontario history.

He also rolled out one of his late brother’s favourite lines, saying that his opponents were trying to “keep the gravy train going,” just as they did under the previous Liberal government.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barbeque
Doug Ford
ford fest
Progressive Conservative

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.