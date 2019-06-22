‘Queer Eye for the Hill Guy’ heads to U of R to strengthen bond with LGBTQ2 community

A stronger bond is being formed between University of Regina business students and the LGBTQ2 community.

It’s all thanks to a student-led initiative that takes inspiration from a hit Netflix show.

Queer Eye for the Hill Guy is a film that follows the makeover of a business student. All proceeds from the film will go to UR Pride, Prism Improv and the Hill Marketing Club.

“We helped a business student to get more confident in himself, new outfits, [helped him] to be able to network, and get him out of his comfort zone a little bit,” said Keone James, director of the film and one of the “fab four” doing the makeover.

It was about more than a new hairstyle and clothes. Like in the hit show Queer Eye that inspired it, the “fab four” provided the student with a new hairstyle and fashion tips, taught him new recipes, and helped give him confidence in social settings.

James said there’s been real change in the film’s makeover subject, Jordyn Landry.

“He’s way more confident,” James said. “He’s been saying a lot of people have been noticing a change in him.”

It all began last October when UR Pride reached out to James and the school of business.

“They contacted us to see if we were interested in the project and we were, because some of our values and core aligned with each other,” James said.

And with a stronger bond, the sky is the limit for what these groups can achieve together.

“Having more resources altogether and just being able to provide more for the community to help students at the university and queer youth.”

The film premieres Saturday and heads to the club’s Facebook page Sunday. Viewers can donate to the cause through social media.

On top of charitable donations, the groups hope those who see the film walk away with a message.

“It’s OK to step out of your comfort zone.”