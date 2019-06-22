Calgary’s Animal Services receives ‘overwhelming’ response to cat adopt-a-thon

The City of Calgary is extending its gratitude to the public for the “overwhelming” response to its cat adopt-a-thon this weekend.

Dozens of furballs were adopted in just over 24 hours, the city said.

“In total, we’ve adopted out 67 cats so far. Yesterday alone we adopted out 44… It was a constant stream of citizens coming into Animal Services both yesterday and today, trying to support us and adopt a cat,” said Kathleen Dickson, shelter team lead of Animal Services, on Saturday. “It was phenomenal.

“We didn’t anticipate to adopt out all our cats in the first two days of this adopt-a-thon.”

Earlier this week, Animal Services announced a cat sale set for June 21 to 23 with adoption costs sliced in half to remedy the overcrowding of cats at the facility this time of year.

Dickson said the response from the public alleviates pressure by freeing up space to support the strays they get each day.

“This has allowed us to make sure we’re not at or over capacity because we now have this kennel space for the new cats coming in,” she said.

“We appreciate that [Calgarians] came out and provided forever homes for these cats.”

Claim your pets

The event ended early, but Dickson encouraged owners to either claim their lost pets from the city’s facility or venture in any time you’re looking for a new buddy.

“We are encouraging citizens to still come on in, if it’s not this weekend but any time they’re looking to adopt a cat or dog,” Dickson said.

“We just want to remind them that we adopt cats and dogs out all year round.”