Sports
June 22, 2019 1:22 pm
Updated: June 22, 2019 1:30 pm

Nashville trades P.K. Subban to New Jersey Devils at NHL draft

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: PK Subban offers his support to David “DK” Kelly, the Saint John Sea Dogs' well-known former equipment manager fighting brain cancer.

A A

Defenceman P.K. Subban is headed to the New Jersey Devils.

The Nashville Predators dealt the 30-year-old Toronto native to the Devils on Saturday ahead of the second round of the NHL draft.

READ MORE: Nothing but love between Subban and Weber as former Habs player appears in billboard ad campaign

New Jersey will give up defencemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, along with two second-round picks.

Subban was thought to be on the trade block because of his US$9 million salary cap hit for each of the next three seasons. But it’s a fit for the Devils, who are expected to have more than $30 million in cap space.

The former Norris Trophy winner spent the past three years in Nashville and had 31 points in 63 games last season. But after consecutive early playoff exits, the Predators are clearly trying to make changes and open up cap space.

Nashville general manager David Poile said he’s been an integral part of the team.

“We appreciate P.K.’s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our
organization have unprecedented success,” he said in a statement.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
NHL draft
nhl draft 2019
PK Subban
PK Subban contract
PK Subban traded
Subban trade

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.