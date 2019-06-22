Nashville trades P.K. Subban to New Jersey Devils at NHL draft

Defenceman P.K. Subban is headed to the New Jersey Devils.

The Nashville Predators dealt the 30-year-old Toronto native to the Devils on Saturday ahead of the second round of the NHL draft.

New Jersey will give up defencemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, along with two second-round picks.

Subban was thought to be on the trade block because of his US$9 million salary cap hit for each of the next three seasons. But it’s a fit for the Devils, who are expected to have more than $30 million in cap space.

The former Norris Trophy winner spent the past three years in Nashville and had 31 points in 63 games last season. But after consecutive early playoff exits, the Predators are clearly trying to make changes and open up cap space.

Nashville general manager David Poile said he’s been an integral part of the team.

“We appreciate P.K.’s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our

organization have unprecedented success,” he said in a statement.