Canadian citizen murdered in Chile: Global Affairs Canada
A Canadian citizen has been murdered in Chile, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.
The department offered “deepest condolences” to the individual’s family and friends and said that consular officials “stand ready to provide assistance” to the person’s loved ones.
Further details can’t be released due to privacy considerations, the department added.
