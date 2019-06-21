World
June 21, 2019 7:57 pm

Canadian citizen murdered in Chile: Global Affairs Canada

By Online Journalist  Global News

A giant Chilean flag waves in front of La Moneda government palace during the bicentennial celebrations in Santiago, Chile, Friday Sept. 17, 2010.

AP Photo/ Roberto Candia
A A

A Canadian citizen has been murdered in Chile, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

The department offered “deepest condolences” to the individual’s family and friends and said that consular officials “stand ready to provide assistance” to the person’s loved ones.

Further details can’t be released due to privacy considerations, the department added.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canadian murder chile
canadian murdered
canadian murdered chile
canadian murdered in chile
Chile
chile canadian murdered
chile murder
chile murder canadian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.