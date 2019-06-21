Preliminary plans for Kapyong Barracks land introduced on National Indigenous Peoples Day

While people across the country were celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day on Friday, the First Nations behind the Kapyong Baracks land brought out their preliminary plans.

Treaty One First Nations Development Corporation organized the event and also brought out their sketches for the 160 acres of land neighbouring Kenaston Boulevard.

“We’re doing a best use study for everything that’s going on here,” said Whelan Sutherland, CEO of Treaty One Development Corporation.

“We want to work with our neighbourhood. We want to do everything from commercial to philanthropic, so if it’s a sporting centre or something that engages the community.”

The seven First Nations that make up Treaty 1 – Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Peguis First Nation, Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, Sagkeeng First Nation, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and Swan Lake First Nation – are working with Canada Lands Company, a federal Crown corporation, to develop the land.

The Treaty One Development Corporation had these preliminary plans out at Kapyong Barracks. 160 acres of land plans include two hotels, housing, gas bar and a convention centre.

So far, the plans show a breakdown of five different categories: commercial, educational, mixed use, residential and recreational.

The preliminary deign includes two hotels, a convention centre, gas bar, sports facility and residential housing.

Tim Daniels, Chief Operating Officer for the Treaty One Development Corporation, said organizers want feedback on what would work well in the space.

“There’s a misconception in terms of what this reserve would look like. We are business people and it’s going to be business-oriented,” he said.

“What I mean by mixed use is businesses and also services, meaning doctors’ offices, lawyers’ offices – so it’s not all commercial. It may be mixed use for clinics, hospitals and such.”

There’s still no timeline for when this work could begin.

