2 charged after London police seize $20K worth of fentanyl during traffic stop

A London man and Woodstock woman are facing drug charges after London police say they seized more than $23,000 worth of drugs, a large majority of it the deadly opioid fentanyl, during a traffic stop early Friday.

Police said the vehicle stop took place around 2 a.m. near Oxford Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway in London’s east end.

READ MORE: London police lay charges in break and enters involving naked man

Few details have been released, but police said they seized 50 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $20,000, along with 23 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $2,300.

In addition, police said they seized several cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a 55-year-old London man and a 30-year-old Woodstock woman, were taken into custody without incident, police said.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after shooting in London’s east end: police

Both are jointly charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, while the London man faces an additional charge of breach of probation.

The pair had a court date on Friday.

WATCH: (June 5, 2019) Ohio doctor faces 25 murder charges over painkiller overdoses