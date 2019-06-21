Trainer suffers serious injuries after elephant attack at African Lion Safari: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating an incident in which a trainer was allegedly attacked by an elephant at African Lion Safari in Flamborough on Friday afternoon.

Ornge air ambulance spokesperson Rachel Scott told Global News that a London-based helicopter was called to Safari Road in Cambridge.

“A male in his 30s was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries, landing at approximately 3:20 p.m.,” said Scott.

Police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed to Global News that they were called out to the privately owned operation around 2:10 p.m.

Janet Deline, with the Ministry of Labour, said an investigator was dispatched to the site, late Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Police have responded to a call at African Lion Safari in #HamOnt after a trainer was attacked by an elephant. The patient has been airlifted to hospital. The Ministry of Labour has been contacted. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 21, 2019