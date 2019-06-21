Trainer suffers serious injuries after elephant attack at African Lion Safari: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating an incident in which a trainer was allegedly attacked by an elephant at African Lion Safari in Flamborough on Friday afternoon.
Ornge air ambulance spokesperson Rachel Scott told Global News that a London-based helicopter was called to Safari Road in Cambridge.
READ MORE: Tiger attacked Kansas zookeeper after safety doors were left unlocked, report says
“A male in his 30s was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries, landing at approximately 3:20 p.m.,” said Scott.
Police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed to Global News that they were called out to the privately owned operation around 2:10 p.m.
Janet Deline, with the Ministry of Labour, said an investigator was dispatched to the site, late Friday afternoon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.