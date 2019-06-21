Hamilton
Trainer suffers serious injuries after elephant attack at African Lion Safari: Hamilton police

Ornge air ambulance spokesperson Rachel Scott told Global News that a London-based helicopter was called to Safari Road in Cambridge.

Hamilton police are investigating an incident in which a trainer was allegedly attacked by an elephant at African Lion Safari in Flamborough on Friday afternoon.

“A male in his 30s was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries, landing at approximately 3:20 p.m.,” said Scott.

Police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed to Global News that they were called out to the privately owned operation around 2:10 p.m.

Janet Deline, with the Ministry of Labour, said an investigator was dispatched to the site, late Friday afternoon.

