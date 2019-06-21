Health
June 21, 2019 4:36 pm

McMaster University to lead the way in infectious disease research

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Charu Kaushic, scientific director of the Institute of Infection and Immunity at McMaster University, spoke during Friday's official opening.

Ken Mann
A A

McMaster University is home to a new infectious disease research centre.

University officials were joined by the president of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) on Friday afternoon, cutting a ribbon to officially open the Institute of Infection and Immunity.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s McMaster University ranks 2nd in world of universities that make a global impact

Charu Kaushic is the scientific director of the institute which oversees national research worth $35 million annually.

Story continues below

Ensuring that research dollars are “used to inform evidence-based policies which make the health of Canadians better,” she says, is “really what we are about.”

READ MORE: McMaster researchers awarded $17.8M through NSERC Discovery Grants Program

The institute is involved in a variety of research initiatives including antimicrobial resistance, Lyme disease, hepatitis-C, HIV/AIDS and sepsis and pandemic preparedness.

CIHR President Michael Strong says research institutes, like the one at McMaster, are “the lifeblood of CIHR’s strategic initiatives.”

WATCH: (Jan. 31, 2019) Professor cautions on teaching virtual reality, stresses importance of looking at what works now

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Institutes of Health Research
Charu Kaushic
CIHR
Immunity
infection
Infectious Disease
Infectious Disease Research
Institute of Infection and Immunity
McMaster University
Research

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.