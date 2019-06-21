McMaster University to lead the way in infectious disease research

McMaster University is home to a new infectious disease research centre.

University officials were joined by the president of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) on Friday afternoon, cutting a ribbon to officially open the Institute of Infection and Immunity.

Charu Kaushic is the scientific director of the institute which oversees national research worth $35 million annually.

Ensuring that research dollars are “used to inform evidence-based policies which make the health of Canadians better,” she says, is “really what we are about.”

The institute is involved in a variety of research initiatives including antimicrobial resistance, Lyme disease, hepatitis-C, HIV/AIDS and sepsis and pandemic preparedness.

CIHR President Michael Strong says research institutes, like the one at McMaster, are “the lifeblood of CIHR’s strategic initiatives.”

