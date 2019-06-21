2 Burlington residents arrested in illegal guns probe

Halton Regional Police have laid nearly two dozen charges against two Burlington residents.

The force’s drug and human trafficking unit, along with its tactical and rescue unit, arrested two people on Thursday in connection with an investigation into illegal firearms in Burlington.

Officers also executed three search warrants and seized a nine-millimetre handgun with the serial number removed, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, cocaine, scales, drug packaging and just under $14,000 in cash, according to police.

Lennox Miller-Fields, 25, and Shaleta Daniels, 29, have been charged with numerous weapons-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been defaced.

