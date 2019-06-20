KF Aerospace to build aviation-themed exhibition and conference centre

Construction of a state-of-the-art exhibition hall and conference centre will start next spring, KF Aerspace announced on Thursday.

The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence, at 50,000 square feet, will be located across from Kelowna International Airport and will feature an aviation theme. It is expected to open in 2022.

According to KF Aerospace, the centre will celebrate the aerospace legacy of KF founder Barry Lapointe by providing a hub for education, professional development and industry advancement.

KF Aerospace says the $25-million facility will feature both groundside and airside access from YLW’s main runway and include a museum, aircraft hangars, conference suites, classrooms, a cafeteria and airfield viewing gallery.

It will also house 15,000 square feet of dedicated training space for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering programs delivered by Okanagan College.

“We want to provide a firsthand aerospace experience for the public, from commercial and military operations to maintenance and manufacturing,” Lapointe said, adding his vision is to bridge the industry’s heritage with its future.

“By providing a central source for education, training, career and policy development, the centre will be a proud home to our ever-expanding aerospace community.”

Lapointe, who was recently inducted into Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame, has launched a non-profit society to operate the Centre for Excellence.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for March 25, 2020, to coincide with KF’s 50th anniversary. All facets of the construction, including the wood features of the building will be sourced locally in British Columbia.

“KF Aerospace has a long and proud history as a leader in the aviation industry in Canada,” said Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar.

“This spectacular new facility in Kelowna will not only celebrate the rich aviation history of the Okanagan but will work with education facilities to ensure that we continue to innovate by providing hands-on, technology-driven education and solutions for the demand of aerospace jobs in the future.”