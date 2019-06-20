Ontario government appoints four agents-general, including ex-PC party president

TORONTO – Ontario has appointed four people to positions abroad to drum up business in the province, including a former aide to Premier Doug Ford’s brother and a former president of the Progressive Conservative party.

The four agents-general will be based in London, Chicago, Dallas and New York City, and paid between $165,000 and $185,000.

In a statement, Ford says the four will help increase investment and jobs in Ontario.

The government says it may appoint up to four more agents-general.

Thursday’s appointees include Earl Provost, who served as chief of staff to Ford’s late brother Rob Ford when he was mayor of Toronto, and Jag Badwal, who is a past president of the Ontario PC Party.

Agents-general positions have not existed in Ontario’s government since the 1990s.

