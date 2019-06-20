Okanagan weather: warm air returns to start summer

After temperatures came out of the 30s with snow falling on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday morning, cool conditions have settled into the valley to finish spring.

Ten degrees was where the Central Okanagan started the day, with pockets of light rain passing through as the mercury rose into the mid-teens heading into the noon hour.

Spotty showers and a gusty northwesterly wind pushing 60 km/h at times will keep daytime highs in the teens on Thursday afternoon, with the risk of rain lingering into the evening before diminishing overnight.

Summer officially begins at 8:54 a.m. PDT on Friday morning, with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s under a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of ridgetop showers in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns to start the first weekend of summer on Saturday morning before clouds roll back in with a disturbance that could bring a stray sprinkle in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger on Sunday with a chance of a spotty showers as daytime highs stay in the mid-20s all weekend long.

The first full week of summer will start off on a seasonal note, with afternoon highs between 21 and 24 degrees most days under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers here and there.

